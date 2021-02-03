MUSCLE SHOALS — Charles Wheeler Collum, 83, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 4, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, with Greg Woodard and Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Harris Chapel, Cherokee.
Charles was a native of Cherokee, Alabama. He was a member of York Bluff Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, William Thomas Collum; mother; Ruby Collum White; stepfather, Doyle White; brother, William Lawrence Collum and his wife, Joyce Ann; stepbrother, Earl Dean White; and stepsister, Dottie White Berryman.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Brenda Collum; children, Leigh Ann Pierce and her husband, Elmer, and Jonathan Charles Collum and his wife, Melanie; grandchildren, E. Lucas Collum Pierce, Tate MacHenry Pierce, Sara Elizabeth Pierce, Saylor Grace Collum, Kate Wheeler Collum, and Caston Charles Collum; sister, Jane Woodard and her husband, Roy Dean; stepbrother, Wayne White and his wife, Pat; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Collum, Al Woodard, Mike Abernathy, Bubba Stockton, and Wesley Slay. Ernest Bechard, Bill Clark, and Roland Robbins will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented