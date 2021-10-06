WESTPOINT, TENNESSEE — Charles William Thompson, 78, died October 4, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Westpoint, TN, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

