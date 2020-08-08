IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Charles Winford Burns, 96, died August 2, 2020. A reflection service in memory of Charles is 3 p.m. Saturday at Burns Cemetery in Maud, AL. Visitation one hour prior to service at cemetery. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

