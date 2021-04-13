LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Charles Winford Fox, 74, died April 11, 2021. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was a self-employed carpenter.

