RUSSELLVILLE — Charles Winston Martin, 77, died April 9, 2021. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Chapel, Tuscumbia, burial in Carter’s Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.