FLORENCE — Charles Webster Young, age 79, of Florence, passed away May 5, 2023. The family will receive friends today, May 9, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Gardens with Max Borah officiating.

