MUSCLE SHOALS—Charlie Glover “Bud” Streit, 91, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was a native and lifetime resident of Colbert County, a graduate of Columbia Military Academy, a Kiwanian, and a member of and Deacon at First Baptist Church of Sheffield, where he served in many capacities. “Bud” was especially well known in the community for his work with Streit Milk Company, his family’s business.
Preceding Mr. Streit in death were his parents, Charlie and Dallas Whitlock Streit; and sister, Martha Streit Foote.
Mr. Streit is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean Corbett Streit; daughters, Gail Streit Haddock (Billy) and Nancy Streit Wempe (Gregory); three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
To ensure the health of friends, the Streit family has made the decision to have a private graveside service at Colbert County Memorial Gardens. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented