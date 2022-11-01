CLOVERDALE — Charlie Douglas South, age 80, of Cloverdale, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. The family will receive friends today, November 1, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Cloverdale Church of Christ. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Greg Pollock and Brother Arvy Dupuy officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery with Williams Funeral Home directing.
Mr. South was born in Pickens County, Alabama, but lived in Lauderdale County from early childhood. He was a member of Cornerstone Church of Christ.
Mr. South was preceded in death by his parents, Noah South and Louise Hale South. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon Garrett South; sons, Alan South and Paul South (Cassi); daughters, Emily Miller (Phillip) and Amanda South; grandchildren, Mike Miller (Cassie), Alec South, Charlie Miller (Mellary), Ethan South, Issac South, Jenna South, Annabelle South, Joy Ella South, and Noah South; great-grandchildren, Mae Miller and Wells Miller; brothers, William South (Carolyn), Earl South, David South (Wanda), and Keith South (Melissa); sisters, Mary Ruth Cox (Jimmy), Shelby Myhan (Larry) and Jewel Landrum (Charles); brother-in-law, Larry Garrett (Gail), and sister-in-law, Elaine Holt; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
He was a heavy equipment operator for the majority of his life and had the reputation of being the best backhoe operator around. He had a great work ethic and took great pride in doing a good job.
Mr. South was a meek and gentle Christian man with a true servant’s heart. He had a tender heart for the less fortunate and believed in doing his best to care for them. He loved his family and friends, and was the happiest when he was working for them in some way, especially if it involved his lawn mower and cutting their grass. He left a great example of what a good man should be.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 13000 Highway 157, Florence, AL 35633.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
