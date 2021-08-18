RUSSELLVILLE — Charlie Harvey, 85, died August 13, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery.

