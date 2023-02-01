FLORENCE — Rev. Charlie James Johnson, Jr, 74, died January 25, 2023. Visitation with the family will be Friday, 6-8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Burrell Slater Gymnasium, Florence, burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you