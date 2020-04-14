FLORENCE — Charlie Joe Wilson, age 85, of Florence, Alabama, went to be with His Lord on Saturday, April 11th. Charlie was a faithful husband to Allene for 62 years, a dear father, a treasured grandfather and father-in-law and a friend to many. Simply put, Charlie loved Jesus Christ and lived his life in a manner worthy of his calling as a Christian man. He was a faithful member of Woodmont Baptist Church.
Charlie was born on June 21, 1934 in Holt, Alabama. He graduated from Sheffield High School in 1952. He enlisted in the Air Force and served our country from 1952-1956 with stints in France, Germany and Morocco. While working for International Paper in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, he met and married Doris Allene Vardaman in 1958. Allene has stood by his side serving and caring for her husband, a true model of a loving and devoted wife.
Charlie started working at Reynolds Metals in Muscle Shoals in 1960 as a machinist and finished his career there in 1999 after working in multiple positions including personnel manager and regional Human Resources director for the Southeast Region.
He served on the Board of Directors for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Shoals Community College and Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital. Charlie’s life was filled with exciting times serving in the political arena in the 1960s-70s with highlights such as: lobbyist in the U.S. Congress and State Legislature, Honorary Lieutenant Colonel appointed by the Alabama governor, Alabama executive committee, delegate to the Presidential National Convention in 1976 and serving on various assignments with state governors.
In 2004, he was gifted a kidney by his youngest daughter, Gini, and has survived decades of medical ailments. But, given his good-natured spirit that was grounded in his trust in God’s Sovereign plan for his life, he never complained of the physical suffering. He lived his life with a servant attitude, never asking for anything but always concerned about the welfare of others. He was the epitome of a family man. In particular, his grandchildren were blessed by his company on countless family trips, overnight stays in his home, $1 dollar bill treats way too often, under-age driving lessons, golf and fishing trips, boating and tubing outings, graduation ceremonies and birthday parties galore.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, William Chester and Verona Inez Wilson; brother, William; son, Bob; brothers-in-law J.B. Johnson and Doyle Vardaman; and daughter-in-law, Deidre Kicker Schad.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Allene; daughters, Mechelle Thomas (Terry), Killen, Gini Bishop (Billy), Killen; grandchildren, Lindsey Bishop, Birmingham, Leah Murphree (Bradley), Killen, Cory Thomas (Amy), Florence, Colin Wilson, Golden, Colorado, Karly Dooley (Brandon), Tuscaloosa, Laura Strachan (Adam), Tuscaloosa and Charlie Ann Shepard (Jonathan), Birmingham; great-grandchildren, Harrison and Lynleigh Murphree and Katherine Miller “Millie” Thomas; brother, Gene Wilson (Gloria), Maylene, Alabama; sisters, Jeanette Johnson, Florence and Frances Vardaman (Jim), Florence; brother-in-law, Ray Vardaman (Mary), Jacksonville, Texas; sister-in-law, Gayle Vardaman, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of the COVID-19 protocol, a private graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 14th at Greenview Memorial Park. The Wilson family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the countless numbers who have reached out in loving kindness. Expressions of sympathy may be made with donations to the Alabama Kidney Foundation at www.alkidney.org or call (205)900-7250.
Charlie Wilson leaves a legacy as a highly-loved, faith-centered, family-oriented leader and friend…a great example to us all.
