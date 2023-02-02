FLORENCE — Rev. Charlie “Mr. Marvelous” James Johnson, Jr., 74, of Florence, Alabama transitioned on January 25, 2023 at Helen Keller Hospital after a long illness. He was born July 5, 1948 to Charles and Lelia Johnson who preceded him in death.
Rev. Johnson is a native of Florence, Alabama and his early education was in the Florence City School System. He graduated from Burrell-Slater High School in 1966. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He matriculated from Alabama A&M University in 1976. Rev. Johnson was a retiree of Reynolds Metal Company and Florence City School System.
He confessed his faith early in life and became a member of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Later in life he joined Armstead Chapel CME Church, Florence, AL.
He was ordained in the ministry in 2005. He was the pastor at Mt. Zion CME Church in Hamilton, AL for nine years. He also pastored Oak Grove CME Church for five years in Athens, AL.
He was a member of the Tophatters Club; lifetime member of the NAACP and a member of the Alabama Democratic Conference of Lauderdale County. A lifetime member of Alabama A&M University Alumni. A member of Alpha Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., where he served as Chair of the Achievement Week Program and on the committee for the Scholarship Banquet many years. He was also the Past Worshipful Master of New Florence Lodge 583.
Rev. Johnson became a Professional Golfer for a brief period, he loved the sport of golf and gave golf lessons. He coached the Florence High School Golf Team. Golf took him to many prominent Golf Courses in the United States.
He has received many awards and was well respected and loved in this community. He had a beautiful ministry and was a very humble person who loved people. His mentorship has impacted the lives of many young people and leaders in the Shoals area.
Rev. Johnson leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved and devoted wife of 50 years, Zethelyn Carlotta Randle Johnson; two children, Ursula (Gregory) Vanessa Johnson Clark, Toney, AL and Charlie (Erica) James Johnson III, Madison, AL; and a beautiful granddaughter, Nylah Paige; six brothers, two who preceded him in death, Jessie Lee Johnson and Randall Johnson. Harrison (Janet) Johnson, Huntsville, AL; James Otis Thompson, Toledo, OH; Dalton (Florida) Thompson, Harvest AL; Carlton (Brandi) Lewis, Suwanee, GA; one sister, Tabace Burns, Knoxville, TN; one aunt, Jenny (Funrow) Cole, Bellwood, IL; a caring and dedicated niece, April Goodloe; a faithful cousin, Marcia Cole Abernathy; a loving sister-in-law, Nepsie Arnold; a loyal and constant friend, Eric McMillen, and my “Trailwood” family; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation with the family will be– Friday, February 3, 2023 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, Alabama. The public viewing will be Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. The homegoing celebration will be Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Burrell-Slater High School Gym at 1:00 p.m. and interment at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence, AL. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, Directing.
