NEW SITE, MISSISSIPPI — Charlie Patton Thorn, 76, died May 5, 2021. Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont. Visitation will be Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial in East Prentiss Baptist Church Cemetery.

