TUSCUMBIA — Charlie Sherrell Cole, 93, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hampton Heights Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow with Jeremy Sanderson officiating. Interment will be in Guy Cemetery.
Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II and the Korean War. He was a retired mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service and a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Evie Cole; five brothers and three sisters.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 72 years, Annie Ruth Cole; children, Sharon Barnes, Sharlene Cole and Dante Cole (Regina); nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Shane Howard, Chris Howard, Jody Barnes, Reb Barnes, Chris O’Malley, Adam Cole and Jordan Carmack.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Kindred Hospice for their loving care and to their church family at Hampton Heights Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
