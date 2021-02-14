SHEFFIELD — Charlie Wesley Stewart, 82, of Sheffield, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, February 15, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Tuesday, February 16, at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Kirk Bishop officiating. Burial will be in Shoals Memorial Gardens.
Charlie was a native of Vaden, Mississippi and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a foreman with Nelson Service Group and a member of Westside Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. Charlie was preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene Stewart; parents, Dudley and Bessie Stewart; and siblings Mae, Shorty, Eddie.
He is survived by his son, Paul Stewart (Marie); sister, Era; grandchildren, Josh, Kristopher, Cody, Subastjion, Jessica, Elizabeth R., Justin, Gerrit, Cara, Stephen, Keiuffer, Jasmine, James, Elizabeth S.; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Paul, Kristopher, Stephen, Brad, Eddie, Cody.
