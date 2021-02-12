SHEFFIELD — Charlie Wesley Stewart, 82, died February 11, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shoals Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

