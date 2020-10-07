LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Charlie William Shults, 82, died October 5, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home wtih burial in Lindsey Grove Cemetery. He was a member of Lindsey Grove Church.

