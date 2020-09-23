WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Charlie William Wallace, 29, died September 18, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery, Westpoint, with Shackelford Funeral Home directing. He was the son of Donna Todd Cole, Waynesboro, and the late Beverly Aaron Wallace.

