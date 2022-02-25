LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Charlotte Ann Brockwell Springer, 81, died February 22, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Liberty Grove Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. She was a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church.

