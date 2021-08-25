MORELAND COMMUNITY

Charlotte Ann Feltman, 75, died August 23, 2021. Graveside service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Moreland Cemetery with Pinkard Funeral Home directing. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com.

