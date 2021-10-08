SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Charlotte Ann Glass, 77, died October 6, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be 3 p.m. Saturday in the chapel with burial in Polk Memorial Gardens.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Montreal star Carey Price steps away for mental health help
- Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rises on Congress debt deal
- Martin was armed with 2 guns during shootout
- DA: Martin should not have been free
- Murner helping Deshler teams of all types
- Pepi scores 2 more goals, lifts US over Jamaica in qualifier
- UNA quarterback Files looking to build off last week's performance
- Microsoft: Russia behind 58% of detected state-backed hacks
Most Read
Articles
- Bodies found in burned abandoned home in Florence
- Sheffield police officer dies 'a hero'
- Thousands pay respects for fallen Sheffield cop
- Colbert judge rules lawsuit against developer can move forward
- Waterloo man dies in 2-vehicle crash Sunday morning
- McFarland Park rocks to ShoalsFest
- Sheffield officer's funeral arrangements announced
- Tuscumbia employees to benefit from relief act funds
- Bank Independent rewarded for community service
- Rotarians break ground on special needs playground
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Alcohol law goes into effect Friday
- Sgt. Nick Risner
- Jim and Doris Lawler
- Sgt. Nick Risner
- 2 Sheffield officers shot including suspect and 1 dead in afternoon incident
- Ebba Sharp
- Officials ask: Why was killer free on streets?
- Bodies found in burned abandoned home in Florence
- Brenda Trousdale
- Tange Jean Oliver
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- High school football game previews for Sept. 23-24 (1)
- Allen Thornton HOSA club raises autism awareness and funds for Luv Michael (1)
- Alabama Senate passes $1.3B prison construction plan (1)
- Cloverdale woman continues search for brother who has been missing for 5 years (1)
- Hubbard apologies, seeks early release from prison (1)
- Tuscumbia Council urged to leave golf course as is (1)
- SGA votes against impeaching president (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented