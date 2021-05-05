RUSSELLVILLE — harlotte Ann Mansell, 68, died April 30, 2021. Visitation will be today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in the chapel. She was married to Woodrow Mansell.

