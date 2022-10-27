TECUMSEH, MICHIGAN — Charlotte Ann Vickery, age 89, of Tecumseh, formerly of Double Springs, AL, entered into rest on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Cambrian Assisted Living. Ann was born July 13, 1933 in Hackleburg, AL, the daughter of the late Plumer J. and Reecie H. (Cleveland) Ray.
Ann met Crockett Vickery in high school. Ann was elected cheerleader at Hackleburg High School and Crockett was captain of the football team. Ann and Crockett were married August 11, 1950 for 69 years until his passing on February 16, 2020.
Ann had five daughters, Charlotte who passed away and she married Steve Maranowski, Janet married Chuck Harkness who has two children and four grandchildren; Vickie married Ronnie Jean and has one child and two grandchildren; Sandra Cook, who has one child and four grandchildren; Elaine married Matt Brummett and has two children; one brother, Wayne (Lela) Ray; and many nieces and nephews.
After Ann and Crockett were married, they moved to Michigan where Ann worked at Bendix Aerospace for 15 years and did electronic work for the gravity meter for the moon and Crockett worked at Ford Motor Co. for 33 years. They retired in 1984 and traveled all across America. They enjoyed going to church, camping and fishing. Loved their family gatherings, enjoyed barbecue chicken and hamburgers. They moved back down to Double Springs, Alabama in 1992.
Ann always lived her life as Jesus Christ taught us to love the Lord, God with all your heart, soul, and mind, and to love your neighbor as you would yourself.
Visitation for Ann was from 6-8 pm on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Additional services will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, AL with visitation from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Cedar Tree Cemetery in Hackleburg, AL.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family. www.pinkardfh.com
Commented