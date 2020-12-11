FLORENCE
Charlotte Christensen Ingram, 85, of Florence, AL, passed peacefully from this life on December 5th, 2020 to join loved ones and our Lord Jesus Christ. Her ‘pal forever,’ George Douglas ‘Buddy’ Ingram, Jr. went home to be with the Lord in 2011. Charlotte was born in 1935 to A.W. ‘Chris’ Christensen and Charlotte Althea Johnson Christensen of Chicago, IL. She is survived by her children, Doug, Bill, Karen, and Chuck; and her sister, Karen Christensen MacConnel.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home on Saturday, December 12th at 11:30 AM with funeral services at 1:00 PM in the Chapel, followed by burial in Greenview Memorial. Pastor Andy Fogle and Jeffrey Ingram will preside.
She dearly loved music and founded Ingram Audio Hi-Fi House with her husband in 1975 following his military career (Army Major). They were active in the Florence music scene as ‘Buddy’ performed with the Big Band and many other local groups as an elite Tenor Saxophone player - often joining their friend Edsel Holden. She cherished friends at Calvary Baptist Church in Florence and loved singing soprano with the choir. She enjoyed acting and academics. Charlotte graduated Coffee High School and studied Liberal Arts at Florence State.
Son, George Douglas Ingram III, is an Investment Banker living in Memphis with his wife, Rhonda Miles Ingram. Their sons are Joel Douglas Ingram and Jeffrey Miles Ingram. Jeffrey and his wife, Caitlyn serve in the mission field with their sons, Simeon Miles Ingram, Lawson Timothy Ingram, and daughter, Liel Charlotte Ingram.
Son, William Lemuel Ingram V, is a Dentist in Huntsville, having achieved Mastership in the field from the Academy of General Dentistry. Bill and his wife, Bobsy Gaskins Ingram have two daughters, Eliza Crone Ingram and Caroline Christensen Ingram.
Daughter, Karen Ingram Womble Perry of Birmingham is a Dental Hygienist. Her husband is Chris Perry. Karen and the late Mark Womble’s son is Michael Carl Womble. He and his wife, Martha have daughters, Alicia Lenore Womble and Layla Dorothy Womble. Their daughter, Laurie Womble Tindol and husband, Seth Tindol have a daughter, Emma Elise Tindol and son, Benjamin Reid Tindol.
Son, Charles Edward Ingram, Mortgage Loan Trader, lives in Memphis but was constantly traveling to Florence to honor his parents with assistance.
Pallbearers are grandsons: Michael, Joel, and Jeffrey, son-in-law Chris Perry, and Tim Higgins. Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Jones, Joe Jennings, Lee Maxey, Ronnie Ayers, Reg Hearn, and Gary Jones.
