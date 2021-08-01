MUSCLE SHOALS — Charlotte Faulkner, 65 of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, after an extended illness.
Visitation will Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery (Milners Chapel), with Rev. Donnie McDaniel officiating.
Mrs. Faulkner was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Phillips; and grandson, Brennon Putman.
She is survived by her sons, Justin Putman and Jason Putman; grandchildren, Alissa Putman, Braxton Putman, and Makayeleigh Best; brothers, Stephen, Bill, Lance, and Doug Phillips.
Pallbearers will by Justin Putman, Jason Putman, Bill Phillips, Chad Phillips, Braxton Putman, and Josh Putman.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented