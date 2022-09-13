DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Charlotte June Gilliland, 72, died Sunday, September 11, 2022. Funeral services will be today at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.