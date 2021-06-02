CHEROKEE — Charlotte Holt Campbell passed from this world after a brief illness, surrounded by her family, to her new heavenly home on May 30, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Don Campbell; sons, Jeff Askew, Jason Askew, and Adam Campbell (Sharon); grandchildren, Madison and Garrett Askew, Ethan Askew, Darcy and Nolan Campbell; sister, Kaye Holt Maddox; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Opel and Eddie Lee Cornelius Holt; sister, Deanie Holt Murphy; brother, Donnie Holt; granddaughter, Jenna Weslyn Askew; and daughter-in-law, Donna Askew.
Charlotte grew up in Barton and resided in Cherokee. She was a graduate of Cherokee Vocational High School. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and loved her family dearly. Charlotte was strong in her faith as a Christian and was a vigilant prayer warrior for many. She and Don enjoyed the outdoors, camping, gardening, and spending time with their grandchildren. Charlotte was a member of First Baptist Church in Cherokee where she served on the Kitchen Committee. She ministered to so many people through her love of cooking and her sweet nature. She always had a way of making things better for others.
Her visitation will be Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Cherokee First Baptist Church. The service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. in the church with Steve Slaton officiating. Burial will follow in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andy Waldrep, Kit Pennington, Blake Tidwell, Brent Harrell, Josh Flippo, and Wade Turberville.
Honorary pallbearers are the Deacons of First Baptist Church in Cherokee.
The family expresses special thanks to Encompass Home Health and Hospice, and all the prayers, cards and phone calls received from so many that loved Charlotte.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
