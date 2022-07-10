MACON, GEORGIA — Charlotte Jernigan Jordan, 77, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Vineville United Methodist Church with Dr. Jimmy Asbell, Rev. Jon Brown and Rev. Grace Guyton officiating. Burial will be private for family only. Visitation will follow the service and the family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 or the donor’s favorite charity.
Charlotte was born in Tuscaloosa, AL, the daughter of the late Henrietta Christenberry Jernigan and Jasper Eidson Jernigan, and was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Eidson Jernigan. She was retired from the Ritz Carlton Hotel Company and was also the church receptionist for Vineville United Methodist Church.
Charlotte is survived by her children, William Eidson Jordan (Marianna) of Florence, AL and Laura Jordan Llevat (Eric) of Macon, GA; grandchildren, William Kennedy Jordan, Charlotte Gaines Llevat, Matthew Tate Jordan, and Jordan Eric Llevat; sister, Mildred Jernigan Howard of Macon, GA; several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow’s Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church Florence at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. Visitation to follow.
