PHIL CAMPBELL

Charlotte Juavise “Wese” Bates Duncan, 95, died April 2, 2022. Graveside service will be Saturday at noon at Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

