TUSCUMBIA — Charlotte Kaye Waldrep, 49, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, March 16, from 1 - 2 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow, in the funeral home chapel, with Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Charlotte was born in Castro Valley, California. She later moved to Memphis and in 1985 moved to the Shoals area, where she retired as an LPN. She was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Greg Waldrep; children, Heath and Dylan Franks, and Laken, Ethan, Devin, and Kristen Waldrep; parents, Rusty and Brenda Robbins; mother-in-law, Hassie Waldrep; grandchildren, Cason Nichols and Kinsley Sutter; aunt, Angie Goodman; uncles Terry and Ricky Forsythe and Roland and Ricky Robbins.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented