FLORENCE — Charlotte Laughlin James, 79, died March 1, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Greenhill Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.