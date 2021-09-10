RUSSELLVILLE — Charlotte M. Smith, age 62, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, September 07, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital with her family at her side.
Charlotte married her high school sweetheart and they enjoyed 46 wonderful years together. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked for years as a medical transcriptionist. Charlotte was very talented, wrote music, wrote poetry, played a guitar, and was at one time even in a band. She loved fishing and hunting with her husband and was a diehard Auburn fan. There are so many wonderful memories shared by the family, so many good times, and they had a good life together.
“We love you more than the universe!”
The family will have a celebration of life memorial service 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021. This will be an outside memorial service at Charlotte and Kevin’s house, 3115 Hwy 84, Russellville. The family invite you to come and remember Charlotte and the life she lived.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Avis Bencil and Syble (Smelser) Greenhill; and her grandparents.
She leaves to cherish her memory, husband of 46 years, Kevin Smith; children, Amanda Smith Merino (Miguel Merino Diaz), Michelle Williams, Kevin Williams (Zandrea Mitchell), Avis Smith (Jorden), Bailey Clark, Maximino Merino, Analilia Rivera, Gloria Merino, Celso Osorio, Bertha Merino, Toso Ramirez, Jose Alberto Merino, Mayte Morales, Gudelia Merino, Christopher Rodriguez, Jose Manuel Morales, Jessica Gomez, Sylvia Merino, and Lazara Vallejo.
Grandchildren, Cassandra Merino Rivera, Miguel Merino, Alexandera Merino, Andrew Merino, Jasmine Wilson, Philip Wilson, Isaiah Smith, Carson Smith, Anna Karen Merino, Cesar Osorio, Andrei Osorio, Alexis Ramirez, Ivan Ramirez, Alberto Merino, Gregorio Merino, Christopher Rodriguez, Bruno Rodriguez, Viviana Rodriguez, Romina Morales, Arlet Vallejo, and Stephanie Vallejo. Great-grandchild, Kevin Andrei, and one soon to arrive; sisters, Denise (Edward) Herbster, Thearica (Butch) Burrows; brothers, Doyle (Kim) Greenhill, Bencil (Karen) Greenhill; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Helen Keller Hospital who were simply amazing to the family. Also a sincere thanks for all the prayers, visits, love, and support from our friends and neighbors. Words cannot express the gratitude from the Smith clan.
