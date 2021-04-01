KILLEN
Charlotte Traffanstedt, 75, of Killen, AL passed away March 30, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, April 2, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Traffanstedt; parents, Jimmie Martin and Juanita Esslinger.
She is survived by her son, Vance Traffanstedt (Darlene); daughter, Dianna Ingrum (Jeff), Nita Taylor (Bobby), Jean Bacon (Dennison); grandchildren, Cameron Ingrum (Christa), Tyson Taylor, Haley Hoppe (Ian), Ken Taylor, Drew Traffanstedt, Jake Traffanstedt, Addison Bacon, and Ben Traffanstedt; her beloved pet, Gidget; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tyson Taylor, Ken Taylor, Drew Traffanstedt, Jake Traffanstedt, Dennison Bretherick, Mike Ford, Pat Ford, and Kevin Bacon. Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron Ingrum, Ben Traffanstedt, and Ian Hoppe.
She volunteered for many years in the community with the Brooks Dixie Youth and football programs. Special thanks to the nurses and Doctors at North Alabama Medical Center for the excellent care given to our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter. She loved all of her animals.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
