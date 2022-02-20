FLORENCE — Charlotte Vinson, 63, passed peacefully Friday, February 18, 2022.

Visitation will be Monday, February 21, 2022, 11 a.m.to noon at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at noon with burial in Pine Hill Cemetery.

