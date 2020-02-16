FLORENCE — Chase Allan Wanner, 24, of Florence, passed away on February 12, 2020. Chase was a member of the 2013 class of Wilson High School. He loved to be outdoors; hunting, fishing, and 4-wheeler riding or just sitting on a creek bank but his most enjoyable time was spent with his wife and daughters. Chase was loving, outgoing, and had a smile that would melt your heart.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home.
Chase was preceded in death by his great grandfather, Jackie Wanner; and great grandmother, Doris Rumble.
He is survived by his wife, Selena Wear Wanner; daughters, Bralynn Chase Wanner, and Blakely Kole Wanner; parents, Paul and Amelia Wanner Rogers; sisters, Raven and Emmalee Rogers; maternal grandparents, Allan Wanner (Judy), Rebecca Milberger; paternal grandparents, William and Cindy Franks all of Florence, and Paul and Frances Rogers of Chattanooga; great grandmother, Edith Wanner; and great grandfather, Victor Rumble.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented