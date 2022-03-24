LEIGHTON — Chase Brad Schulte, of Leighton, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the age of 39. Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. A service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Chase was a member of Ford City Baptist Church and was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed making people smile and if they were having a bad day, he would make it better. He was a graduate of Colbert County High School and an Afghanistan veteran.
Chase was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Dorothy Schulte; maternal grandparents, Claude Ervin and Lonellar Dickerson; and his twin brother, Trace Chad Schulte.
Survivors include his father, James Boyd Schulte (Stacey); mother, Judy Riley; two sons; brother, Trent Van Schulte; sister, Peighton Brianne Riley Pratt; stepbrother, Jonathan Lamar; and girlfriend, Jami Holland and her daughter, Amerah Smith.
Pallbearers will be Adam Irslinger, Ben Aday, Daniel Aday, Tim Austin, Tyler Crosswhite, and Matthew Holland.
Condolences may be left at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
