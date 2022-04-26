HUNTSVILLE — Chelsia Mae Breeden, 95, passed away Sunday, April 24th, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Services will be Thursday in the funeral home chapel at noon with burial to follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

