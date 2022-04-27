HUNTSVILLE — Chelsia Mae Breeden, 95, of Huntsville, AL passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Austin Breeden; parents, Bill and Bertha Berryman; brothers, Charles Berryman, Rubert Berryman, and Gilbert Berryman; sister-in-law, Mabeline Berryman and brother-in-law T.L. Jeffreys.
She is survived by her son, Ray Breeden; daughters, Patricia Houlihan (Tim) and Tammy Countess (Mark); brother, David Berryman (Lynn); sisters, Donna Davis (Frederic), Nella Dean Jeffreys, and Shelby Vandiver (Douglas); sisters-in-law, Carolyn Berryman and Vicky Berryman; grandchildren, Misty Campbell, Marty Campbell, Sheena Mediconi, Ryan Countess, Breann Countess, and Shaundra Pittenger; and great-grandchildren, Tayvian Buckhouse, Jonathan Thompson, Ciara McDonald, Tristan, Mediconi, and Brayden Wilbanks, Kellen Mediconi, Arya Mediconi, Bryson Pittenger, Creed and Cooper Countess, and Layla Borden.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
