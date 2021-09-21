FLORENCE — Cheri Lane McGee, 74, Florence, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. No services will be held at this time.

Cheri was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and a member of York Terrace Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Robert Ballor and Tiffany Marshall; sisters, Paige Whitehead and Alicia Morris; grandchildren, Damien, Laura Lynn, and Ender; and great-niece, Sara Jennifer Wiginton.

The family offers special thanks to caregivers, Ron and Ellen.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

