NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Cherie Austin, 54, died May 19, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with burial following in Greenview Memorial Park.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.