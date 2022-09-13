FLORENCE — Cherovise “Mickie” Hamilton, 91, of Florence, passed away September 12, 2022. She was a longstanding member of Highland Baptist Church; a mathematician and a retired school teacher of 34 years.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 1-3 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at the church with Rev. Dr. John Brock and Rev. Chris Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by her parents, Presley and Ada Love McMickin.
She is survived by her husband, Wyman Guy Hamilton, Jr.; son, Phillip Guy Hamilton, Sr. and wife, Charlotte; daughter, Cherovise Lambert and husband, Sam, and Myra Ellen Russell and husband, Paul; grandchildren, Phillip Hamilton, Jr. (Crystal), Wyman Hamilton (Kaci), Samuel Lambert (Rebecca), CarraEllen James (Justin), Guy Lambert, Emily Russell, and Cynthia Fisackerly (Matthew); and great-grandchildren, Adalyn Lambert, Kennedy Hamilton, Maela Lambert, Kayman Hamilton, Clara Hamilton, Emitt Lambert, Avy James, Scarlett James, Trey Hamilton, Ann Gibson Hamilton, Collin Hamilton, Naomi Fisackerly, and Stella Presley Fisackerly.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Hamilton, Jr., Wyman Hamilton, Samuel Lambert, Guy Lambert, Matt Fisackerly, and Justin James.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Baptist Church.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
