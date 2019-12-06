TUSCUMBIA
Cheryl Ann Mitchell, 53, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow in the chapel at 11 a.m. Brother Billy Thorn will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Farrice “Brad” Bradford.
She is survived by her husband, Nathan Ingram Mitchell; mother, Shirley Bradford Williams; son, Joshua Mitchell (Cam); daughters, Brittany Gautney (Andrew), Tasha Kelly (Josh) and Brittney Isbell (Brett); seven grandchildren; sisters, Judy Dill (Gerald), Beverly Montgomery (Mark) and Kimberly Bradford; father-in-law, Ingram Mitchell; and mother-in-law, Sue Mitchell.
Pallbearers will be Josh Kelly, Mark Montgomery, Brett Isbell, James Brown, Calvin Burnette and Jodie Cartee.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented