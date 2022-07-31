FLORENCE — Cheryl Ann Coder Perry, 57, of Florence, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Nancy Coder; husband, Mike White; and sister, Madeline Licht.
Survivors are her children, Jessica Perry Siniard and Jason Perry (Brittany); five step-children; siblings, Lawrence Sherman (Barbara), Stephen Sherman, Dora Baker (Edwin), Donald Coder, Pamela Hewitt (Evertt), and Margaret Hall (Donald); grandchildren, Allison Siniard and numerous nieces and nephews.
No service is scheduled at this time.
You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com
Commented