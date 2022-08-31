TUSCUMBIA — Cheryl Cornelius Brown, 70, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, September 2, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Jeff Abrams officiating. Interment will be in Asphalt Rock Cemetery, Cherokee.
Cheryl was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ, where she once taught Sunday School classes for many years. She graduated from Cherokee Vocational High School with the Class of 1970, and she earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the University of North Alabama. Cheryl began her teaching career at Iuka Elementary School and continued at Northside Middle School, where she taught History and PE. She served as a coach for softball, volleyball, basketball, and cheer at Northside and at Deshler High School. Cheryl loved her children, grandchildren, and puppy dogs. She especially enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She was preceded in death by her father, Dewey Lee Cornelius; brother, Danny Lee Cornelius; mother, Genell Cornelius Gibbs; and father- and mother-in-law, Charles and Addie Brown.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Douglas H. Brown, Sr.; children, Hollee Brown Candlish (Anthony), Douglas Houston Brown, Jr. (Rebecca), and Luke Cornelius Brown (Emily); brother, David Nathaniel Cornelius (Beth); sisters-in-law, Judith Brown Woody, Joyce Brown Payne, and Sandra Cornelius Nichols; and grandchildren, Hannah Claire Candlish, Maddee Grace Candlish, Witt Brown, Jac Candlish, Mollie Brown, Kate Brown, and Turner Brown.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank special friends, including Jeanette Kimbrough, Annabelle Posey, Genell Hayes, Connie Hildreth, Betty Ann Tompkins, Jeannie King, Kellee Willis, Pattie Thornton, precious neighbors of Cedar Hills Subdivision, their forever family at Tuscumbia Church of Christ, and Kindred Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to 303 North Commons Street East, Tuscumbia, AL 35674, marked “Let Her Play” or “Tuscumbia Education Foundation.”
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
