TUSCUMBIA — Cheryl Frances Roden, 61, died February 20, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, February 28th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Saturday, February 29th at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of William Anthony Roden.
