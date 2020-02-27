TUSCUMBIA — Cheryl Francis Roden, 61, of Tuscumbia passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Lee Clement will be officiating the service. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Josephine Hannah.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, William Anthony Roden; son, Thomas Anthony Roden; as well as many loving friends.
Special thanks to Tina Strange for all of her help over the past several years.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
