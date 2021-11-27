HAMILTON — Cheryl Hightower, 62, died November 25, 2021. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date. Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.