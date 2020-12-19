WATERLOO — Cheryl J. Lard Young, 62 of Waterloo, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her sister’s residence in New Market. Cheryl was born on June 7, 1958 to John Sherman Lard and Verna Ruth Chandler Lard.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Sherman Lard; mother, Verna Ruth Chandler Lard; brothers, Roy Eugene Lard, John Lard Jr., Edward E. Lard; sisters, Donna Morgan, Janice Mize and Linda Gayle Pigg, Lois Catherine Lard Pennington.
She is survived by her children, Emily Hart, husband, Jay; children, Jacob and Joshua and Ashlee Franks, husband, Brandon; children, Timothy, Jackson (Lillian). Cheryl adored her grandkids. Other survivors include brothers, Jerry Lard (Midge), Patricia Selby (Roland), Charlotte Evon Hines, Paul Dennis Lard, Jackie Senn, Regina Torres, and baby sister, Bonnie Green (Barney), who was her best friend and loving caretaker.
The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support over the last few hard months, with a special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama.
Out of respect for her wishes, arrangements will remain private for the family. You can still show your support by donating to The Glioblastoma Foundation in her honor.
