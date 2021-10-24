FLORENCE — Cheryl L. Jackson, 66, of Florence died Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at her residence.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her loving husband, Thomas E. Jackson; children, Jodi Vollmer (Ben), Jennifer Defoor (Zach), Jamie Mueller (Dan), and Tom Jackson (Joanna); grandchildren, Emily, Ethan, Elijah, Jake, Riley, Lizzy, Jaxson, Dylan, Gavin, and Kaytelin; mother, Louise Haefner; siblings, Denise Cupples (Ken), Gary Haefner (Debbie), and Tina Podschweit (Ronnie).
She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Haefner; sister and brotherin-law, Deborah and Tommy Tavares.
