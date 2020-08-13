ATHENS — Cheryl Ticer South, 62 of Athens, passed away, Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Her Visitation will be today, August 13, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral services will be on Friday August 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Richardson Cemetery, Waterloo.
Cheryl was a loving wife, mother, and Granny. She was the rock for her family, taking care of them and teaching them strength, hard work, calm and forgiveness. Her oldest granddaughter recalls a particular day when she shattered a coffee mug and expected anger. Instead, Cheryl displayed calm. “Everyone makes mistakes, and you just have to be willing to fix them,” she said. It was a message Baylee has never forgotten. She had a welcoming personality and cared about others and their lives. Holidays were very special to her, and she was the perfect hostess. There was always a theme and games to play at holiday gatherings. Cheryl loved to spend time with her youngest granddaughters, Scarlett, and twins, Savannah and Stella, coloring, playing games, having tea parties, and singing “You Are My Sunshine” to them. At Halloween, she had a costume to go with theirs. Family ties and a sense of belonging were important to Cheryl. She was born in Waterloo, attended school there and was a cheerleader. She stayed connected to the town and her friends and family throughout her life. She was a member of Clements Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Montie Wayne Ticer, and Barbara Ticer; grandparents, Berlin Moore, Qunnie Moore Gist, David and Irma Ticer.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Randy South (Athens, AL); son, Scott Smith and wife Stephenie of Huntsville; stepdaughters, Tisha Lee and Randi Marie Creasy; grandchildren, Scarlett Smith, Savannah Smith, Stella Smith (Huntsville, AL), Baylee Young, Hayden Samples (Muscle Shoals, AL), Austin Creasy, Jacob Creasy, and Jared Creasy (Cherokee, AL).
Pallbearers will be Hunter Kelley, Logan Lamar, Wesley South, Micheal Young, Austin Creasy, Jacob Creasy, Jared Creasy, and Hayden Samples.
